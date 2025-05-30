Amid Calls To Ban Thug Life Over Kannada-Tamil Language Row, Here's How Much Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 Earned In Karnataka

Updated May 30th 2025, 16:50 IST
A lot seems to be riding on Kamal Haasan's apology for Thug Life. The film's release in Karnataka has landed in trouble over the actor-turned-politician's comment implying that the Kannada language has originated from Tamil. Pro-Kannada groups have threatened that if Haasan does not apologise for his remark, they will not permit the release of his upcoming film in Karnataka. The movie, directed by Mani Ratnam, will hit the big screens on June 5. Amid this, let's revisit the box office collection of Kamal Haasan's previous release in Karnataka.
Kamal Haasan's last release before Thug Life was Indian 2. Released in July 2024, the film had a decent run at the box office and raked in ₹ 81.32 Cr in India, as per Sacnilk. The film hit the big screens in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu and did a moderate business in Karnataka.
Also Read: Kamal Haasan Refuses To Apologise In Kannada Language Row Despite Calls To Boycott Thug Life In Karnataka: If I Am Wrong...
In the opening week of release, the movie collected ₹ 8.55 Cr in Karnataka alone. The collection was huge considering the total of the week was ₹ 70.4 Cr. Indian 2 received a mixed response from critics and cinegoers, and it reflected in the box office collection. However, the buzz around Thug Life is much higher, and the film is expected to perform much better. Amid this, it can be argued that Karnataka is a significant market for the Kamal Haasan starrer, and the film not releasing in the sector could be a loss for the filmmakers.
Also Read: The Clock Is Ticking For Kamal Haasan: Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce Issues Ultimatum For Thug Life Actor Over 'Kannada Born Out Of Tamil' Remark
As per One India, a distributor, Venkatesh Kamalakar, acquired the distribution rights of Thug Life in Karnataka for ₹8 Crore. However, the same could not be confirmed.
Also Read: Kamal Haasan's 'Kannada Born Out Of Tamil' Statement Angers Netizens, They Call For A Ban On Thug Life's Release In Karnataka
Adressing the reporters on May 30, Kamal Haasan shared, “It is a democracy. I believe in the law and justice. My love for Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala is true. Nobody will suspect it except for those who have an agenda. I've been threatened earlier too, and if I am wrong, I would apologise, if I'm not, I won't.” Several political groups and pro-Kannada activists, most recently, the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, have demanded a ban on Thug Life in Karnataka until Kamal Haasan apologises.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published May 30th 2025, 16:50 IST