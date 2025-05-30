Amid Calls To Ban Thug Life Over Kannada-Tamil Language Row, Here's How Much Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 Earned In Karnataka

A lot seems to be riding on Kamal Haasan's apology for Thug Life. The film's release in Karnataka has landed in trouble over the actor-turned-politician's comment implying that the Kannada language has originated from Tamil. Pro-Kannada groups have threatened that if Haasan does not apologise for his remark, they will not permit the release of his upcoming film in Karnataka. The movie, directed by Mani Ratnam, will hit the big screens on June 5. Amid this, let's revisit the box office collection of Kamal Haasan's previous release in Karnataka.

How much does Kamal Haasan stand to lose if Thug Life is banned in Karnataka?

Kamal Haasan's last release before Thug Life was Indian 2. Released in July 2024, the film had a decent run at the box office and raked in ₹ 81.32 Cr in India, as per Sacnilk. The film hit the big screens in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu and did a moderate business in Karnataka.

In the opening week of release, the movie collected ₹ 8.55 Cr in Karnataka alone. The collection was huge considering the total of the week was ₹ 70.4 Cr. Indian 2 received a mixed response from critics and cinegoers, and it reflected in the box office collection. However, the buzz around Thug Life is much higher, and the film is expected to perform much better. Amid this, it can be argued that Karnataka is a significant market for the Kamal Haasan starrer, and the film not releasing in the sector could be a loss for the filmmakers.

As per One India, a distributor, Venkatesh Kamalakar, acquired the distribution rights of Thug Life in Karnataka for ₹8 Crore. However, the same could not be confirmed.

Kamal Haasan refuses to apologise in language row