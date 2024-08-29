Published 20:16 IST, August 29th 2024
Nagarjuna Joins Rajinikanth Starrer Coolie, Actor's First Look In Lokesh Kanagaraj's Film Out
Nagarjuna Joins Coolie: The director of the film Lokesh Kanagraj took to his social media account to welcome the veteran director on board the Rajinikanth film.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Nagarjuna will be seen alongside Rajinikanth in Coolie. | Image: Youtube
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
20:16 IST, August 29th 2024