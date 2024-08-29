sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Muck in Mollywood | Mukesh Ambani | Gujarat Rains | Paralympics 2024 | US Elections | MUDA Scam | Israel-Hamas | #JusticeforAbhaya |

Published 20:16 IST, August 29th 2024

Nagarjuna Joins Rajinikanth Starrer Coolie, Actor's First Look In Lokesh Kanagaraj's Film Out

Nagarjuna Joins Coolie: The director of the film Lokesh Kanagraj took to his social media account to welcome the veteran director on board the Rajinikanth film.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Nagarjuna in Naa Saami Ranga
Nagarjuna will be seen alongside Rajinikanth in Coolie. | Image: Youtube
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

20:16 IST, August 29th 2024