Published 16:40 IST, November 26th 2024
Nayanthara Recalls Being Trolled, Body-shamed After Ghajini, Billa: Maybe I Was Not Good...
Nayanthara opened up in her documentary , Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale, how she was criticised and body-shamed while working in film Billa.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Nayanthara is one of the talented and highest paid actresses. She has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam cinema. Some of hr notable performance include Thani Oruvan, Maya and Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. In the documentary, she revealed her lowest point of her career.
Nayanthara: Maybe, I was not good
Nayanthara, is regarded as Lady Superstar in her documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale, opened up about the body-shaming and said how it affected her so badly. She said, "The lowest point was the film, Ghajini. There were days when I used to see all these comments and people were like, 'Why is she even acting?', 'Why is she even there in the film?', 'She is so fat!'. You can't say such things, you know? You can talk about the performance part of it."
Nayanthara further said, “Maybe, I was not good. But I was doing exactly what my director told me to do. And I was wearing exactly what he told me to wear. I was a newcomer so I never had a say in it. The whole drama was about the bikini scene that I did, which was an issue for everyone. But I thought, that’s how everything changes, right? I did it not because I wanted to prove a point, I did it because my director told me that’s the scene. It was necessary, so I did it. And I think it kind of worked for me”.
When Nayanthara revealed she decided to quit films at the peak of her career
In one segment of her documentary, Nayanthara said, “It was the man who told me to quit cinema. It wasn’t like I had an option. I was told to leave cinema, and I agreed.”
In the documentary, filmmaker Sathyan Anthikkad talked about Nayanthara’s comeback. He said “One day, after the two-year break, she just called me. We spoke for about 4-5 hours that day. At some point, you just need someone to listen to. It wasn’t about my advice or anything. She just needed to talk to someone who knew her from the beginning. It defined her when she decided to come back.”
