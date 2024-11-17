Published 19:38 IST, November 17th 2024
Nayanthara Vs Dhanush: Before Spat, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan Producer Called Jawan Star A 'Friend'
Nayanthara has accused Dhanush of not allowing her to use the BTS clips of 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in her Netflix wedding documentary.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Dhanush has sent a legal notice to Nayanthara over rights of his film | Image: IMDb
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
19:38 IST, November 17th 2024