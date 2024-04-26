Advertisement

Suriya has a major year ahead of him at the movies. The actor is currently in the midst of wrapping up filming for his ambitious pan-India project - Kanguva. Also on his plate, is his next with Sudha Kongara, currently titled Purananooru. However, the latter appears to have been put on hold. If reports are to be believed, the director has been realigning her focus on a third project with an up and coming hero in the lead.

Sudha Kongara to collaborate with Dhruv Vikram?



For the unversed, Sudha Kongara is in the last leg of wrapping up the Hindi remake of her own National Award winning film, Soorarai Pottru. Her next concern, as per media reports thus far, was to have been the Suriya led Purananooru. There may however, be upsetting news for Suriya fans on the way. Purananooru has supposedly been put on the backburner.

The reason? Sudha Kongara's reported collaboration with Dhruv Vikram. As per an India Glitz report, Kongara has approached Vikram with a film pitch, with the actor mulling over the same. While GV Prakash has reportedly been roped in to compose the music for the project in the works, a production house is yet to be finalised. Separately, this film will also mark GV Prakash's 100th film as a composer, making it a milestone project.

Has Suriya starrer Purananooru been put on hold?



If the aforementioned reports are to be believed, Purananooru is in all likelihood, being put on hold. Suriya's yet to conclude commitments with Kanguva may also have a factor to play in the same. Separately, Sudha Kongara has just wrapped up filming for Sarfira, the official Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru.

Notably, Sarfira features Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan in the lead. No speculated release dates for any of the projects mentioned, has come through yet.