Not Vijay's Jana Nayagan, CBFC Issues U/A Certificate To Sivakarthikeyan Starrer Parasakthi

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has given a green signal to Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi, while Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan is still struggling. The news was confirmed by the production house Red Giant Movies with a poster, and they also opened the advance ticket window. The movie will now be released as per schedule on January 10.

Parasakthi receives U/A certificate

Red Giant Movies took to its official X page and shared a poster with a caption, "A fire that speaks to all ages. #Parasakthi censored with a U/A - striking theatres worldwide from Tomorrow".

(A screebgrab from the post | Image: X)

Minutes later, the production house shared another post announcing the opening of the advance window. "Revolution now has a showtime. #Parasakthi - Bookings open now, grab your tickets and witness history from Tomorrow!" read the caption.

Is politics behind Jana Nayagan's certificate delay?

It is not uncommon in Tamil Nadu for top celebrities to also have active political careers. Vijay is the latest example of the same, wherein the actor is all set to bid adieu to his acting career to focus on his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). The upcoming movie Jana Nayagan is his swansong in cinema, making it one of the highest anticipated movies of the year.

However, the movie slated to release on Pongal, January 9, has been postponed as CBFC is yet to issue a censor certificate. Parasakthi, on the other hand, faced a similar problem, but at the last minute it has been issued the certificate was issued, avoiding any losses. To note, the movie is owned by Udhayanidhi, Deputy Chief Minister and son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.

This has led to speculations of larger political warfare being employed to intentionally delay the release of the films, especially in the year when the state is scheduled to go for elections.