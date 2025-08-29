Not Wedding, Vishal-Sai Dhanshika Get Engaged After Years Of Dating On Actor's 47th Birthday, Watch Dreamy Photos

Tamil actor Vishal and Sai Dhanshika have been in the news since morning after the couple got engaged in the presence of their friends and family on August 29. The couple celebrated the occasion on Vishal’s 47th birthday.

Vishal shared pictures of his engagement on X(formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Thank you all you darlings from every nook and corner of this universe for wishing and blessing me on my special birthday. Happy to share the good news of my #engagement that happend today with @SaiDhanshika amidst our families. Feeling positive and blessed. Seeking your blessings and good vibes as always. #engagementday #aug29th #vishalsai #weddingoncards."

File photo from Vishal's X

The couple celebrated the occasion in an intimate ceremony with close family and friends. Photos from the event quickly went viral, with fans sending their heartfelt congratulations.

Earlier in May, during the audio launch of Dhanshika’s film Yogi Da, Vishal and Sai Dhanshika revealed that they were in love. They had initially planned their wedding for August 29, which is also Vishal’s birthday. Instead, they marked the day with their engagement.

Poojai actor in the same event said that he postponed his marriage because the Nadigar Sangam building was not completed. As the General Secretary of Nadigar Sangam, he explained that he wished to marry after the inauguration of the new building.

During the audio and trailer launch of Yogi Da in May, Dhanshika said, "This morning, there was a news report. After that, Vishal and I spoke to each other before coming here. We agreed to only say that we had been friends with each other for 15 years."