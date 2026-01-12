Parasakthi Box Office Collection Day 2: Sivakarthikeyan Starrer Faces 19.20 Per Cent Decline, Earns ₹22.60 Crore In Opening Weekend

Parasakthi Box Office Collection Day 2: Sivakarthikeyan starrer opened to negative reviews with many calling out its editing, and this affected the business of the film. The film had a lukewarm opening given the star image of Sivakarthikeyan. The film earned ₹12.5 crore at the box office in India. On Sunday, the film minted even less, affecting the opening weekend collection.

Parasakthi box office collection day 2

According to Sacnilk, Sivakarthikeyan's political action drama earned ₹10.1 crore at the box office, with the maximum collected in Tamil Nadu (₹10.25 crore). The film faced a 19.20 per cent decline in the collection. Adding the two-day collection, the total stands at ₹22.6 crore in India, while the gross collection stands at ₹26.90 crore. Overseas, the movie collected ₹16.10 crore. Adding both domestic and overseas, the worldwide collection stands at ₹43 crore.

Parasakthi had an overall 51.06 per cent Tamil occupancy on Sunday, with maximum reported in Pondicherry (69 per cent).

Dev Ramnath blasts at Thalapathy Vijay's fans over negative reviews

Dev, who plays the role of Ibrahim Kamal IPS, penned a note on his X handle expressing disappointment over negative reviews. He stated that Parasakthi makers announced the release date first, but they didn't react or create a fuss when Jana Nayagan's release date was announced. He shared the ordeal in receiving the CBFC certificate, "I was at the CBFC office every single day, in Chennai and Mumbai, to overcome hurdles. We were dealing with our censorship issues just the way your team was. We got ours less than 18 hours before the release."

He further alleged that last year something similar happened with a "big film" that released alongside Vijay's film.

All about Parasakthi

Helmed by Sudha Kongara and produced by Dawn Pictures, the film follows two brothers participating in the 1965 Anti-Hindi imposition agitation in Tamil Nadu. Apart from Siva, the movie also stars Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa and Sreeleela (in her Tamil debut) in pivotal roles.