Raghava Lawrence's Hunter To Be A Wildlife Action Adventure, Director Says 'It's Different From...'

Advertisement

Raghava Lawrence is currently gearing up for his 25th film, which will be helmed by Venkat Mohan of Ayogya fame. The film has been titled Hunter and the first poster was unveiled on the occasion of Tamil New Year, April 14. Speaking about the film, director Venkat revealed that the movie will be based on wildlife and is going to be an action adventure flick.

Venkat Mohan spills beans about Raghava Lawrence starrer Hunter

During a media interaction, Venkat Mohan spilled a few beans about the film Hunter. He also spoke about the plot of the film which will basically revolve around the life of a hunter and a tiger. He said, "Lawrence master has done a good job portraying his character and will certainly be different from the kind of roles he has essayed so far."

On this auspicious day, I’m so blessed to announce my other upcoming movie #Hunter. I’m extremely happy to collaborate with Producers @Gteleflims @imManishShah & @SathyaJyothi for the first time.



I’m happy to work with Director @ivenkatmohan. He is so talented and I pray to god… https://t.co/8PrEL0zkuX — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence)

He added, "The movie will revolve around the bond between a hunter and a tiger. Lawrence will be playing an intense character in the film and will have minimal dialogues. He will also be sporting two looks for the film." Venkat Mohan also said that he has approached a Bollywood actor to play the antagonist in Hunter. The shooting of the film will reportedly commence in June 2024.

Raghava Lawrence unveils poster of Hunter

Previously, Raghava Lawrence unveiled a special poster of the film depicting a hunter on top of a roaring tiger.

Poster of Hunter | Image: Raghava Lawrence/X

Interestingly, the poster also included the tagline 'The Battle for the Soul'. Devi Sri Prasad will compose the music for the upcoming film. Meanwhile, the film is set to hit theaters in the summer of 2025. Apart from Hunter, Raghava Lawrence will be seen in the film Benz. The movie will be directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan under Lokesh Kanagaraj’s home production company G Squad.