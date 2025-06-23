Inside Video Shows Anupamaa Set In Ruins After Massive Fire Breakout, Officials Confirm What Caused The Tragedy

A massive fire gutted the set of Rupali Ganguly's headliner Anupamaa in the wee hours of June 23. Five fire tenders were rushed to the site as an immediate response to the unfortunate incident. No casualties were reported in the fire, as the cast was supposed to begin shooting at 7 am. A viral video now shows the inside of the set in shambles after the tragedy. The officials have also confirmed the cause of the fire.

What caused the fire on the set of Anupamaa?

Hours after the news of the fire gutting the sets of Anupamaa, a video began doing the rounds on social media. The clip shows the inside of the set in ruins after the fire operators completed the cooling-off process. The blaze affected nearly 5,000 square feet of the studio and brought down all infrastructure, installations and equipment.



As per Telly Chakkar, an electrical short circuit caused the fire at the set. The post further mentioned that the decorative elements, cameras, costumes and lighting systems were affected by the fire. The makers of Anupamaa are yet to react to the incident.

AICWA demands strict action against Anupamaa producers

In a strongly worded post, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) demanded a high-level investigation into the increasing number of casualties on film and TV sets. Taking to the official X (formerly Twitter) account, the cine body wrote, “This incident is yet another tragic reminder of the recurring fire outbreaks in Mumbai and its surrounding film studios. Time and again, fires have engulfed sets due to the blatant negligence of producers, production houses, and television channels, who consistently fail to implement even the most basic fire safety measures. This apathy places the lives of thousands of workers at risk every single day.”



