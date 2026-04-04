Rajinikanth Drops Major Update On Jailer 2 Release Date, Confirms Sequel Is In 'Final Stage' Of Shoot

Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth in the lead, has been in the making for a while, and fans are eagerly waiting for its release. On Saturday, the Tamil superstar Thalaivaa shared a major update about his highly anticipated action entertainer. Acclaimed director Nelson Dilipkumar is directing the sequel. The superstar also revealed an update about the sequel and his collaboration with Kamal Haasan in KHxRK Reunion.

During a recent interaction with the media at an airport, Rajinikanth spoke about his upcoming projects. He said, “Jailer 2 is almost complete, it is in the finishing stage. The release date will be announced by the production company soon. KHxRK, directed by Nelson, will begin shooting in August 2026.”

Jailer 2 is an upcoming sequel that brings the superstar back as “Tiger” Muthuvel Pandian. Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar also return to reprise their roles.

Mithun Chakraborty and Vidya Balan play key roles, while SJ Suryah is expected to take on a negative role. Reports also suggest that Shah Rukh Khan may appear in a cameo as a police officer alongside the superstar. In addition, Nora Fatehi is likely to feature in a special dance number.

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After Jailer 2, Rajinikanth will lead another film, tentatively titled Thalaivar 173. Cibi Chakravarthy, known for Don, will direct this light-hearted action entertainer. Although the cast is not officially confirmed, reports indicate that Shobana, Basil Joseph, and Priyanka Arul Mohan may take on important roles.