Updated February 27th, 2024 at 17:05 IST

Rajinikanth Heads To Hyderabad For Vettaiyan Shoot, Film Likely To Wrap Up With This Schedule

Earlier today, Rajinikanth took a flight to Hyderabad for Vettaiyan shoot. But before that, the actor was seen greeting his fans at the Chennai airport.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rajinikanth in Vettaiyan
Rajinikanth in Vettaiyan | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Superstar Rajinikanth jetted off to Hyderabad on February 27 to resume shooting for his upcoming film, Vettaiyan. Sporting his trademark stylish walk, Rajinikanth is set to film for the next two weeks in Hyderabad under the direction of Jai Bhim fame TJ Gnanavel.

Rajinikanth begins new schedule for Vettaiyan

On the day of departure, Rajinikanth and his team were spotted at Chennai airport, where the actor engaged briefly with fans, even snapping a selfie. Sources indicate the film will wrap its schedules by March. Watch the video here:-

 

 

Having previously filmed portions in South Tamil Nadu, Rajinikanth and co-star Fahadh Faasil recently shot crucial scenes. Images and videos of their presence on set quickly circulated on social media platforms.

Rajinikanth's ongoing professional commitments

Rajinikanth was last seen in the highly successful Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, which grossed over Rs 600 crore globally. Currently busy with Vettaiyan, Rajinikanth will soon start prepping for Thalaivar 171 helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The pre-production of the same is currently underway.

 

Rajinikanth | Image: IMDb

 

Vettaiyan holds a unique significance as it marks the reunion of Rajinikanth and Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan on screen after a hiatus of three decades since their last collaboration in Hum (1991). Vettaiyan will feature Rajinikanth portraying a dynamic police officer and will explore themes of unchecked authority within law enforcement.

Alongside Rajinikanth and Fahadh Faasil, the film features Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, and Ritika Singh in pivotal roles.

 

 

Is Rajinikanth making his Bollywood comeback?

Rumours are rife that after 13 years ever since Ra.One, the veteran actor might take a flight to Hindi cinema. This news escalated after producer Sajid Nadiadwala took to X and hinted at a collaboration between the duo. Sajid quoted in the viral tweet, “It's a true honour to collaborate with the legendary @rajinikanth Sir! Anticipation mounts as we prepare to embark on this unforgettable journey together!”

Published February 27th, 2024 at 17:05 IST

