Rajinikanth Pays Last Respect To Tamil Actor Rajesh At His Residence, Video Goes Viral

Veteran actor Rajesh died on May 29 due to an age-related ailment in Chennai. He complained of uneasiness and was rushed to a hospital here, but the doctors declared him dead, the source told news agency PTI. He was 75. It was reported that the Tamil actor will be laid to rest after his daughter Divya's arrival, as she resides in Canada with her husband and kids. On Saturday, his daughter arrived in Chennai in the morning and broke down on seeing his father. Later, veteran actor Rajinikanth also reached his residence to pay his last respects. Several videos and photos are going viral on the internet that show the Thalaivar joining his hands on seeing the body of Rajesh.

He also met his family, daughter, Divya, and son, Deepak, who visibly seemed devastated. The actor also addressed the media and recalled the fond memories with Rajesh.

Rajinikanth's emotional post after learning about Rajesh's death

Taking to his X handle on Thursday, Rajinikanth penned a heartfelt note that reads, "The news of the untimely death of my close friend, actor Rajesh, shocks me and causes me great heartache. A wonderful man, may his soul rest in peace. My deepest condolences to his family and friends."

When will Rajesh's funeral take place?

According to an official statement in Asianet News Tamil, Rajesh will be laid to rest on June 1. Meanwhile, his mortal remains have been kept at his residence in Rampuram, Chennai, for his family, friends and fans to pay their last respects.