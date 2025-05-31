Kannappa: Is Manchu Manoj The Mastermind Behind Theft Of Hard Disk? Vishnu Manchu Says 'I Suspect Raghu Is Employed By My Brother'

Vishnu Manchu is gearing up for the release of his upcoming highly anticipated film Kannappa. However, ahead of it, the actor is in grave fear after he got to know that a hard drive containing action sequences along with critical VFX work was stolen, a few days ago. 24 Frames Factory further claimed that the individuals who have stolen the hard disk are planning to leak the portion online, which is over 90 minutes of the film. Soon after, a police complaint was filed against two individuals, suspecting that they had stolen the hard disk. Days after the incident, Vishnu, during a promotional event of the film in Chennai, the actor broke his silence and accused his brother Manchu Manoj of the theft. He believes that his step-brother is the mastermind, as he wants to cause harm to him. According to a complaint filed, Raghu and Charitha have stolen the hard disk.

Did Manchu Manoj steal Kannappa's hard disk?

On Friday, Vishnu attended the promotional event in Chennai and addressed the recent theft incident. He alleged that Raghu and Charitha, who allegedly stole the drive, are part of his brother Manchu Manoj's staff. He further requested the audience not to watch the contents of Kannappa online if the "culprits" leak the footage. "About 70 minutes of colour-graded footage that was sent from a Mumbai facility to our father’s Film Nagar residence was stolen by Raghu more than a month ago. I suspect Raghu is employed by my brother, Manchu Manoj. But I’m not sure if Raghu stole the hard disk on my brother’s command," he added.

He concluded by saying that the hard disk is password protected and it's "very difficult" to crack.

On May 27, 24 Frames Factory took to its official X handle and penned a long note informing about the theft of the hard drive and revealed that it was stolen during transit. "A hard drive containing a pivotal action sequence between two lead characters of Kannappa, along with critical VFX work, was stolen during transit. The drive was shipped from Hive Studios, Mumbai, and intended to be delivered to our official production office," the note reads.

It further reads, "Shockingly, the package was unlawfully intercepted and signed for by an individual named Mr. Raghu, who acted under the instructions of a woman named Charita. Neither of them are employees, representatives, or associates of 24 Frames Factory. Their act constitutes impersonation and theft."

"It is disheartening to see such cheap and calculated tactics being deployed from within the industry itself. This is not mischief—it is sabotage, and it reflects a deeply unfortunate descent into personal vendetta-driven behaviour. At a time when Telugu cinema is earning global recognition, stooping to such levels is not just regressive—it is disgraceful," the note reads.

The company concluded the note by writing, "We stand united with our team, our cast, and every technician who has worked with unshakable commitment to make Kannappa a cinematic landmark. We will not be shaken by these cowardly attempts. Justice will be pursued with full force—and we trust that the truth, as always, will prevail."

