Rajinikanth's 75th Birthday: DYK Rajinism Is Part Of Official CBSE Syllabus?

Rajinikanth Birthday: The Tamil superstar has turned 75 this year. 2025 also marks his 50th year in cinema. On this special occasion, the internet has been flooded with best wishes. Rajinikanth has already featured in the action thriller Coolie this year, but despite being a box office success, it failed to strike a chord with the audiences and left them wanting more. Now, all eyes are on his next, the highly-anticipated Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Rajini has also signed on to feature in a movie under Kamal Haasan's production house. Latest updates about the projects are expected to be shared on December 12.

Rajinikanth worked as a bus conductor before getting into films | Image: X

Rajini isn't just an actor. His persona goes much beyond what we see on the screens. At a time when film industry stakeholders discuss nepotism and how people from film families are favoured in the movie business, Rajini stands tall as the OG outsider. Born as Shivaji Rao Gaekwad into a Marathi family in Karnataka, Rajinikanth had a very humble beginning. His father was a police constable, while his mother was a homemaker.

2025 marks Rajinikanth's 50th year in Indian cinema | Image: X

He worked as a bus conductor before being discovered. He also did other menial jobs like that of a coolie and carpenter to make ends meet. As a bus conductor in Bangalore Transport Service (BTS), Rajini earned a salary of ₹750. Who would believe that a man from such a humble background would later build a multi crore empire and come to be be worshipped as a god in India.

The impact of Rajini is such that he is also included in school syllabus in India. His life story is a chapter for the students of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in the Learning to Communicate (Course Book 6). This lesson titled From Bus Conductor To Superstar comes under the category Dignity of Work.