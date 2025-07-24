Rajinikanth's Coolie Part Of LCU Or Not? Lokesh Kanagaraj Gives A Definitive Answer

Coolie: The Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna starrer is all set to storm the big screens on August 14. The three singles of the movie have struck a chord with the audiences and the 100-day teaser has raised anticipation for the action drama. Meanwhile, there is major speculation building around whether or not Coolie is a part of Lokesh Kanagaraj's LCU, comprising of Kaithi, Vikram and Leo.

While Lokesh had earlier busted rumours of Coolie being part of the famed LCU, chatter began again when it was reported recently that Kamal Haasan has been roped in by the director to give his voiceover in the Rajinikanth starrer. Given the common themes of LCU and Coolie are smuggling and gang lords, some believed that the latter is indeed a part of Lokesh's Cinematic Universe and the director is just keeping it a secret till the movie releases.

Also read: How Anupam Kher Crowdfunded Tanvi The Great After Financier Pulled Out

However, Lokesh has once again asserted that Coolie is not a part of LCU and is a standalone project. "I did not want to bring Kamal sir into Coolie, nor would I bring Rajini sir into Vikram. Coolie is a one-of-a-kind film written specifically for Rajini sir,” said Lokesh. The LCU wil further take shape with Kaithi 2 starring Karthi. The sequel may begin production later this year or in 2026 as Lokesh is also working on a superhero film with Aamir Khan.

Coolie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj | Image: X