Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 Postpones Independence Day Release Plans Due To Awarapan 2, Lahore 1947?

Jailer 2 is one of the most-awaited Indian movie sequels releasing this year. The Rajinikanth starrer is being viewed as a potential ₹1000 crore grosser, a first for Tamil cinema. The team has shot for the follow-up to the 2023 hit action comedy all through last year and in 2026. Speculations have been rife about its release date, even as makers stay silent on new developments. While it was believed so far that Jailer 2 would release over the Independence Day weekend, just like the first installment debuted three years back during this period and went on to become a blockbuster, that may not be the case anymore.

Even as an official update on Jailer 2's release date is awaited, reports have started doing the rounds that claim that the much hyped sequel will debut in theatres in September. According to fresh reports, Jailer 2 is now expected to release on September 4, coinciding with Krishna Jayanthi. The delay is of over two weeks from the earlier speculated release plan.

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While the reason behind this reported delay is not certain, the Independence Day weekend window is already crowded with several big Bollywood movies. Awarapan 2, starring Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani, and Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta starrer period war drama, tentatively titled Lahore 1947, have already locked the I-Day 2026 weekend for release. Several other South movies, including Suriya’s Vishwanath and Sons and Soori's Mandadi are expected to also arrive in this already crowded window.

Awarapan 2 (L) and Lohhore 1947 will release over the I-Day weekend in August | Image: Republic

It could be that the makers of Jailer 2 wanted a solo release and thus decided to postpone the initial plans by a fortnight. The action comedy franchise is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Rajinikanth will be joined by the returning cast of Mohanlal, Yogi Babu and Shiva Rajkumar, and new faces in Vidya Balan, Nora Fatehi, Vijay Sethupathi, Nandamuri Balakrishna, SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty and others.