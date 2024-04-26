Advertisement

Rajinikanth and creator of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe Lokesh Kanagaraj have teamed up for the former's 171st film, titled Coolie. The promo, which was released recently, promises to bring back the Tamil Superstar in his vintage avatar. Meanwhile, rumours are flying fast about Thalaivar's fees in the movie, backed by Sun Pictures.

Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj's hefty salaries for Coolie revealed

Rajinikanth's last collaboration with the production house, Jailer, turned out to be a massive hit at the box office. After the film's success, Kalanithi Maran gifted a bonus cheque of ₹100 crore to Rajinikanth. Now, Sun Pictures are the backers of Coolie, which marks the first collaboration between Lokesh Kanagaraj of Kaithi, Vikram and Leo fame and Rajinikanth.

According to reports, Rajinikanth will take home ₹260- ₹280 crore for Coolie, much more than his previous films. This will also make him the highest-paid actor in entire Asia. Reports have hinted that Lokesh is also taking home ₹60 crore for the movie, making it a record for a director as well.

Meet the crew of Rajinikanth's Coolie

Anirudh Ravichander will compose music for the upcoming film which will have stunts by action choreographer duo Anbumani and Arivumani, popularly known as Anbariv. Rajinikanth was most recently seen in Lal Salaam, directed by his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth.

His upcoming movie is T J Gnanavel’s Vettaiyan, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati and Manju Warrier. Reportedly, Rajinikanth plays a bling vigilante in the movie. The fact that the film's posters see him wearing sunglasses have kind of reinforced the theory circulating in media reports and fan clubs.