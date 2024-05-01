Advertisement

Superstar Rajinikanth and producer Sajid Nandiadwala have reportedly teamed up for the Superstar's biopic. People have always been inspired by the tale of Shivaji Rao Gaekwad's transformation into Rajinikanth, and now they can finally witness that journey on the silver screen soon. As per reports, the scripting of the film has already begun.

Rajinikanth’s biopic in the works?

As per Bollywood Hungama, Sajid Nandiadwala has signed a deal with Rajinikanth to acquire the rights to his biopic. A source told the portal that Sajid, a huge fan of Rajinikanth, is personally examining the script. Additionally, the speculations imply that the film will revolve around Rajinikanth as a human rather than a superstar. According to reports, the movie will also tell his rags-to-riches story.

The insider revealed, “Very few know that Sajid Nadiadwala is a big fan of not just Rajinikanth the actor, but also Rajinikanth the person. He believes that Rajinikanth’s story deserves to be seen by the world – from a bus conductor to a superstar. Sajid is personally looking into the script and working towards getting the film to the spectacle.” While the movie's script is currently a ‘work in progress’, Rajinikanth and Sajid Nadiadwala haven't officially acknowledged the development. The biopic is expected to go on the floor in 2025.

Rajinikanth shooting for Vettaiyan and Coolie

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth has been busy with the Vettaiyan shoot, which is directed by TJ Gnanavel. Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Dushara Vijayan, Manju Warrier and Rana Daggubati will play pivotal roles alongside the Superstar. It will hit the big screens in October this year.

Rajinikanth will also feature in Thalaivar 171, titled Coolie. The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Leo and Vikram fame. It will go on the floors later this year. While there are speculations that it is part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), the director has refuted any such rumours.