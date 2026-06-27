Rajnikanth-Kamal Haasan's Film Dharman Is A Remake Of American Medical Drama, The Good Doctor? Director Reacts To Rumours
After months of specualtions, Rajinikanth starrer Dharman finally went on floors earlier this week. However, the latest buzz around the film is about it being a remake.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan's Dharman is one of the most anticipated Tamil movies. The film marks the reunion of the doyens of Tamil cinema, and each update regarding the same raises fan anticipation. Ever since the announcement, there have been several specualtions around the film. Initially, there were several discussions over the multiple director changes on the Rajinikanth starrer, and now rumours have started circulating over its plot.
Earlier this week, the team came together to announce that the film has gone on floors and also revealed its first look and title. The movie is called Dharman, and its title also says, “The Deadly Doctor”, sparking rumours that it might be a remake of the popular medical drama series, The Good Doctor.
Social media pages and fan pages have speculated that the film is a remake owing to the tagline and the first look. The buzz even caught the attention of director Ashwath Marimuthu, who took to his social media account to shut down all speculations. Resharing one of the posts from the social media pages, the filmmaker simply wrote in X (formerly Twitter), ‘fake news’. This has shut down specualtions of Dharman being a remake of The Good Doctor.
More about Dharman
Dharman is directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and produced by Kamal Haasan. The film marks Rajinikanth's 173rd film and stars Simran as the female lead. The actress reunites with the superstar after Petta. Raashii Khanna also plays a key role in the film.
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The poster of Dharman introduces Rajinikanth in a doctor avatar. He is holding a scalpel in his blood-stained hands. The smirk, signature sunglasses and the operating theatre backdrop hint at a character who could be carrying both authority and mystery. The announcement has generated strong excitement among fans eagerly awaiting updates on the Superstar's next project.
Also Read: Rajinikanth Reveals Why Dharman Witnessed 3 Director Changes
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