Rashmika Mandanna To Play Legendary Carnatic Vocalist Ms Subbulakshmi In New Biopic, Title Reveal Today

Rashmika Mandanna will portray legendary Carnatic vocalist MS Subbulakshmi in the upcoming biopic, which was officially launched in Chennai on September 16, coinciding with Subbulakshmi's 110th birth anniversary. Veteran actor Kamal Haasan gave the first clap at the launch event. The film will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, with Anirudh Ravichander composing the music. Producers Allu Aravind, Bunny Vasu and Rockline Venkatesh are backing the project. Mandanna announced the project on social media, describing the opportunity as a significant honour. "Some legends live beyond time. Some melodies live beyond generations. And some stories wait for the right moment to be told. Today, that journey begins and what an absolute honour it is," she wrote.



The first look of Mandanna as Subbulakshmi and the official title of the film will be unveiled today at 5:15 pm.

Subbulakshmi, widely known as MS Subbulakshmi or "MS Amma", was one of India's most celebrated Carnatic musicians. She became the first musician to receive the Bharat Ratna in 1998.

In 1974, she became the first Indian musician to receive the Ramon Magsaysay Award, while in 1968 she became the first woman to be awarded the Sangeetha Kalanidhi title by the Madras Music Academy.

Her international musical legacy also included a performance at the United Nations General Assembly in 1966, where she rendered Maithreem Bhajatha.

She was also associated with cinema, most notably playing the lead role in the bilingual film Meera (1945).

Subbulakshmi's recordings of devotional works, including Venkateswara Suprabhatam, Vishnu Sahasranamam and Bhaja Govindam, became widely familiar in Indian households. (ANI)