Rathnam, starring Vishal is doing well at the domestic box office despite earning mixed reviews from critics and audiences. The film opened at ₹2.45 crore with maximum earnings in Tamil language - ₹1.75 crore. On Saturday, the film witnessed a 12.24 percent dip in the daily collection but maintained its pace on Sunday. It will be interesting to see if action drama will be able to remain steady at the box office on Monday.

Rathnam box office collection day 3

Directed by Hari, the film minted ₹2.15 crore on Sunday, early estimates reported by Sacnilk. Adding the third-day earnings, the total collection now stands at ₹6.75 crore. Rathnam had an overall 17.94% Tamil occupancy on Sunday with the maximum reported in Madurai - 31 percent. On Sunday, afternoon shows reported maximum occupancy (22 percent), followed by evening shows (21.71 percent).

On Saturday, the film earned ₹2.15 crore in India with a maximum in Tamil language - ₹1.6 crore, followed by Telugu language - ₹0.55 crore. Monday collection is imported as it will decide the fate of the whole week.

What do we know about Rathnam?

In the film, Vishal plays the role of Rathnam, a henchman working for MLA Panneer Selvam in Vellore. He begins to protect Malliga, a medical student who bears a resemblance to Rathnam's late mother, from the relentless pursuit of land grabber Beema Rayudu and his brothers Subba Rayudu and Raghava Rayudu. Devi Sri Prasad has been composed the songs in the film, while cinematography and editing were handled by M. Sukumar and T. S. Jay.

What's next for Vishal?

The actor will be next seen in the sequel of the 2019 movie Thupparivaalan. In the sequel, Vishal and Prasanna will be reprising their roles. Apart from them, the film also stars Rahman, Nassar, Jayaprakash, Gautami, and Suresh Chakravarthi in supporting roles. The film will be helmed by Vishal. The pre-production subsequently began in March 2024, while the principal photography is expected to begin on May 5.