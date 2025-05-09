Ravi Mohan's Estranged Wife Aarti Ravi Claims He Has Abandoned Her, Sons After Actor Makes Relationship With Kenishaa Francis Official: We Face Home Eviction

Tamil actor Ravi Mohan made headlines last year after announcing his separation from Aarti. At the time, rumours swirled about his alleged affair with singer and spiritual healer Kenishaa Francis. At that time, both maintained they were just friends and denied rumours of a linkup. Last night (May 8), Ravi and Kenishaa attended producer Ishari Ganesh's daughter's wedding in Chennai. Their joint appearance fueled speculation, and many believed that Ravi had now moved on from his estranged wife Aarti Ravi. The duo was also spotted holding hands at the wedding, in a clandestine manner, wore similar coloured clothing, and got clicked with the newlyweds and superstar Rajinikanth.

Aarti has now shared a long note on Instagram, talking about the status of their separation. She accused Ravi of "walking away from her and their two sons", aged 10 and 14. She also claimed that the family is facing orders of home eviction from the bank on his instructions. Aarti said that she was accused of being a gold digger, but her sons deserve security. Aarti said that her sons feel abandoned by their father.

Ravi Mohan and Aarti Ravi married in 2009 | Image: X

“For a year, I have carried silence like armour. Not because I was weak, but because my sons needed peace more than I needed to be heard. I absorbed every accusation, every allegation, every cruel whisper thrown my way. I said nothing-not because I didn't have the truth, but because I didn't want my children to carry the burden of choosing between parents. Today, while the world sees carefully curated appearances and photo captions, our reality is very different. My divorce is still ongoing. But the man I once stood beside for 18 years-in love, loyalty, and belief-has not just walked away from me, but from the very responsibilities he once promised to honour. For months, the weight of their world has rested on my shoulders alone. Every book, every meal, every quiet tear at night-held, healed, and carried by me. Not a whisper of emotional or financial support has followed from the one who once called them his pride. And now, we face home eviction-from the bank, on the instructions of the man who once built that very home with me. I am accused of being a gold digger. If that were ever true, I would've protected my personal interests long ago. But I chose love over calculation. Trust over transaction. And this is where it has brought me. I do not regret love. But I will not stand by as that love is rewritten as weakness,” a part of the note read.

Aarti Ravi said she and Ravi Mohan are not legally divorced | Image: X



Aarti further wrote, “My children are 10 and 14. They deserve security, not shock. Stability, not silence. They are too young to understand legal clauses, but old enough to feel abandonment. Every unanswered call, every cancelled meeting, every cold message meant for me but read by them-these are not just oversights. They are wounds. I speak today not as a wife. Not even as a woman wronged. I speak as a mother whose sole focus is the well-being of her children. And if I do not rise now, I will fail them forever. You can move on in gold silk. You can replace roles in your public life. But you cannot rewrite the truth. A father is not just a title. It is a responsibility.”

