Shocking! Suicide Attempt To Black Magic, Ravi Mohan Makes 7 Explosive Claims Amid Ugly Divorce Battle With Aarti And Breakup With Keneeshaa

Amid heightened interest in his personal life, actor Ravi Mohan held a press conference to address the elephant in the room. After Keneeshaa's breakup announcement post and Aarti's boastful note, the PS 1 actor seemingly decided to end the mud-slinging on social media and shared explosive insights into his personal life with the members of the press. In a now viral video, the actor spoke extensively about his divorce from Aarti and the breakup with his rumoured girlfriend. He also made mentions of attempting suicide, the battle of custody for his sons and vowed to not release any film until his divorce is settled. Take a look at the top claims made by the actor in the press conference held today.

No films until the divorce is finalised



In one of the most shocking comments, Ravi Mohan confirmed that he will not act in any more movies or release his new films until his divorce is finalised. He claimed that the'insult' in his personal life is affecting his professional life as well. He said, "My Films will not release on screens till I get my divorce. I cannot act anymore. I couldn't bear the insult I got. If you want to provoke me, try it. I worked for 23 years, 95% of my films are successful."

Black magic claim

In a string of scathing remarks against his ex-wife Aarti, Ravi Mohan claimed that she and her family have been performing black magic on him. He claimed, “I am having Blood Vomit. They are doing Black Magic. They used to do it and are still doing it."

Suicide attempt claims



In another explosive comment, Ravi Mohan shared that due to the ‘trauma’ inflicted on him from the divorce proceedings, he has started ‘hurting himself'. Showing a cut on the wrist in the camera, the actor said, “ I started hurting myself. Zoom in and see (Points out the slit on his wrist vein). I will definitely pass away one day. But I will finish their peace before departing from this world. I will not work in the industry anymore. I will clean my personal life, save my reputation, and then get back to my acting career."

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Ravi Mohan alleges ex-wife, Aarti controlling his finances



The actor also claimed that while he was married to Aarti, she controlled his finances via a joint bank account and demanding explaination over every expense he incurred. He shared that his parents were against his relationship with Aarti and said, "Till date, I don't have a single personal bank account. I had only one bank account, and that was a joint account. If I withdraw a small amount, I will get an immediate call. Why did you take the money? I suffered in silence despite earning. My parents begged me not to get married, but I refused to obey them. Today, I am suffering."

She blackmailed me to marry her: Ravi Mohan on ex-wife Aarti

The news of Ravi Mohan's divorce was first confirmed by him via a 2024 post | Image: X



Losing his cool in front of the camera, the actor claimed, “She blackmailed me. She cut her hand and blackmailed me to marry her; only then did I marry her. From day one, I have been living a hellish life. They even did black magic.”



Also Read: Keneeshaa Francis Hints At Breakup With Ravi Mohan, Goes Off Instagram

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They are not even allowing me to see my children: Ravi Mohan

While addressing the press, Ravi Mohan broke down at the mention of his sons Aarav and Ayaan. He alleged that his wife and her family does not allow him access to his children following their sepration. He said, “They are not even allowing me to see my children. My happiest moments in life were with them. How can I leave my children? Please don’t question my affection for them when you don’t know the reality. I used to play chess with my boy every day and even lose intentionally just to make him happy. They confiscated their phones, sent bodyguards, and pushed me away from my children. I bought a luxurious house in ECR and did everything for the family. Yet when I was struggling, nobody took care of me.”

Keeneeshaa was targeted because of cyberbullying: Ravi Mohan adressess break up

The charged-up press conference by Ravi Mohan comes after Keneeshaa's dramatic announcement of their split. Without directly confirming the breakup, he said, “Kennesha was targeted because of cyberbullying and eventually left me. Let her stay happy wherever she is. Keneesha stood with me during tough times.”

Keneeshaa Francis shared that she is quitting Instagram | Image: Instagram