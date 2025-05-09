Ravi Mohan Twins With Rumoured GF Kenishaa Francis In First Public Appearance Months After Ending 15-Year Marriage With Aarti Ravi

Updated May 9th 2025, 14:29 IST
It’s been a few months since Ravi Mohan and his estranged wife Aarti were involved in an ugly fight on social media after the actor announced his decision to separate. Thug Life actor now made his first official appearance with his alleged girlfriend, Kenishaa Francis. While both Ravi and Kenishaa claimed to be just friends last year, their recent public appearance has sparked rumours about a possible relationship.
In viral photos circulating on social media, Ravi Mohan is pictured sitting next to Kenishaa at producer Ishari Ganesh’s daughter's wedding. The rumoured couple wore matching gold-hued traditional outfits. A video also surfaced, showing them greeting guests. These photos have sparked discussions among fans and gossip-mongers on social media.
Kenishaa, who once referred to herself as the actor's therapist, has long been the subject of rumours suggesting she is dating him. However, both she and Ravi have consistently denied these claims.
In September 2024, Ravi Mohan officially announced his divorce from his wife, Aarti, after 15 years of marriage. The couple, who share two sons, Aarav and Ayaan.
Ravi shared an excerpt from his statement, saying, "After much thought and discussion, I have taken the difficult decision to proceed with the dissolution of my marriage with Aarti. This decision was not made out of haste and it stems from personal reasons that I believe are in the best interests of everyone involved."
Following this, rumours began circulating about singer-turned-therapist Kenishaa Francis being linked to the breakdown of Ravi's marriage. Fans and gossipers quickly blamed her for the couple's split.
However, Kenishaa later set the record straight in a public statement, explaining that she had been “wrongly accused” and clarifying that it was, in fact, Ravi who had sought her support due to the emotional strain he was experiencing in his marriage to Aarti.
