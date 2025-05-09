Ravi Mohan Twins With Rumoured GF Kenishaa Francis In First Public Appearance Months After Ending 15-Year Marriage With Aarti Ravi

It’s been a few months since Ravi Mohan and his estranged wife Aarti were involved in an ugly fight on social media after the actor announced his decision to separate. Thug Life actor now made his first official appearance with his alleged girlfriend, Kenishaa Francis. While both Ravi and Kenishaa claimed to be just friends last year, their recent public appearance has sparked rumours about a possible relationship.

Ravi Mohan made a first public appearance with rumoured GF Kenishaa Francis

In viral photos circulating on social media, Ravi Mohan is pictured sitting next to Kenishaa at producer Ishari Ganesh’s daughter's wedding. The rumoured couple wore matching gold-hued traditional outfits. A video also surfaced, showing them greeting guests. These photos have sparked discussions among fans and gossip-mongers on social media.

Who is Kenishaa Francis?

Kenishaa, who once referred to herself as the actor's therapist, has long been the subject of rumours suggesting she is dating him. However, both she and Ravi have consistently denied these claims.

Ravi Mohan and Aarti Ravi’s ugly split

In September 2024, Ravi Mohan officially announced his divorce from his wife, Aarti, after 15 years of marriage. The couple, who share two sons, Aarav and Ayaan.

Ravi shared an excerpt from his statement, saying, "After much thought and discussion, I have taken the difficult decision to proceed with the dissolution of my marriage with Aarti. This decision was not made out of haste and it stems from personal reasons that I believe are in the best interests of everyone involved."

Following this, rumours began circulating about singer-turned-therapist Kenishaa Francis being linked to the breakdown of Ravi's marriage. Fans and gossipers quickly blamed her for the couple's split.