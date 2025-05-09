Hypocrite: Kangana Ranaut's Hollywood Debut Sparks Mixed Reactions, Actress' Old 'Discourage American Movies' Comment Surfaces

Kangana Ranaut was last seen in the film Emergency, which she also directed. The film was based on the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the National Emergency imposed in India in 1975. After an underwhelming performance in the film, the actress seems to have pivoted from Bollywood. A report suggests that Kangana Ranaut has signed her first-ever Hollywood film. While she has not confirmed the news herself, the actress has reposted the report on her official X (formerly Twitter) account, which serves as a confirmation. This has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with fans of the actress expressing their happiness on seeing her make a name on the global stage, and others pointing out how Kangana had called out Hollywood and Western films in the past.

Kangana's Hollywood debut sparks mixed reactions

As per Variety, Kangana has become the latest actress to have signed a Hollywood movie. She will play the lead role in horror drama Blessed Be the Evil, which also features Tyler Posey (Teen Wolf) and Tulsa King fame Scarlet Rose Stallone. Indian born Director Anurag Rudra will helm the film, while Gatha Tiwary has co-written the film. As per the official synopsis, "the film follows a Christian couple who, after experiencing a devastating miscarriage, purchase an abandoned farm with a dark past. Their love and faith are soon tested by a malevolent presence.”

Fans of the actress have extended their well-wishes to her on social media. They have even vouched for her and claimed that she is perfect for the role. However, others on the internet did not feel the same.



A screengrab from Kangana Ranaut's X account

Some social media users argued that Kangana has not delivered a clean hit in Bollywood for years and has no ‘meaningful project’ lined up, so she has no choice but to move to Hollywood. Others called her a ‘hypocrite' for working in an English movie after calling out other actors who did so in the past. A comment on Reddit read, “While I want to say, 'Good for her,' but also what a hypocrite. She’s always making fun of Bollywood for being Hollywood and white-wannabes, and now she’s packed her bags herself.”

What did Kangana say about working in Hollywood in the past?

In a press conference in 2021, Kangana Ranaut said while promoting her film Thalaivii, “We need to discourage American and English movies as they are taking over our screens. We need to behave like one nation. We need to stop dividing ourselves like North India or South India. We need to enjoy our own films first, be it Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu or Punjabi.”



Appearing on a chat show in 2022, the actress reiterated the need to make films in India. She said, “Humare yaha pe itne talented log hai na, to humme kahin aane jaane ki zarurat nahi hai. Ab jaise ki, world has become one place na, to sab log yaha kaam kare, waha ke log yaha pe kaam kar rahe hai. (We have a lot of talent here and don’t need to go anywhere. The world has now become one place now and a lot of people are coming from other places to India and working here)."



Speaking to Midday in 2017, the actress vehemently opposed moving to the West to make films and called it ‘stupid’. She said, “It would be stupid for anyone to make the move to the West now. Their theatre business is crashing because of the influx of digital media. Asia, on the other hand, is where Hollywood was 15 years ago. It is a lucrative time for entertainment here. These are baits that I won’t fall prey to.”