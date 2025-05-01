HIT 3 Vs HIT 2 Vs HIT 1 Box Office Collection: Nani Amps Up Franchise With His Star Power

HIT 3 Vs HIT 2 Vs HIT 1 Box Office Collection: Director Sailesh Kolanu's HIT (Homicide Intervention Team) franchise began in 2020 and has become a much hyped film series in Tollywood. The first film starring Vishwak Sen released in 2020, followed by the sequel in 2022 and the threequel in 2025. HIT movies have a new face at the forefront each time.

Over the course of the three films, HIT has moved away from the indie film it started out to be and has become more commercial and mainstream. The casting of popular Telugu faces with each film is also lending credibility to the movies. Nani has truly brought a commercial aspect to the crime procedural. There has also been talk around how HIT 3 is more violent and less investigative than the first two movies.

Vishwak Sen (L) and Adivi Sesh featured in previous HIT films | Image: X

Nani has justified the film's gory themes saying, "The story of HIT 3 demands more violence. The movie has both style and substance. It won’t be like a regular thriller. Many elements have blended naturally, leading to whistle-worthy moments. The violence in the film is organic and not forced. The story demanded it."

Nani plays Arjun Sarkaar in HIT 3 | Image: X

HIT 3 Vs HIT 2 Vs HIT 1 at the box office

Nani's HIT 3 is off to a flying start at the box office. It minted around ₹18 crore at the box office on day 1. This is almost three times what HIT 2, starring Adivi Sesh, collected in 2022 on its opening day. The sequel minted ₹25.92 crore in India, which Nani's HIT 3 will likely surpass on its second day.