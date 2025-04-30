Retro First Review Out: Will 'Violent Content' Give Suriya A Much-Needed Respite After Kanguva Failure?

Retro First Review: Suriya starrer is all set to release in the theatres on May 1 coinciding with Labour Day. This action-packed film is highly anticipated but faces stiff box-office competition from Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 and Nani’s HIT: The Third Case, both releasing on the same day. A day before its release, the British Board of Film Classification reviewed the Karthik Subbaraj-directed film for its UK premiere. During this process, the board also disclosed a portion of the film's storyline.

BBFC shared Suriya Retro review

The British Censor Board’s official website has reviewed Suriya’s Retro with tags such as "strong bloody violence," "language," and "threat." They also shared a brief synopsis of the film.

The synopsis states: “A former gangster who once swore to give up his violent ways must break his vow in order to defeat his enemies and protect his estranged wife in this Tamil-language action thriller.”

Starring Suriya in the lead role, the film features Pooja Hegde as the female protagonist. The cast also includes Jayaram, Joju George, Karunakaran, Nassar, Prakash Raj, Sujith Shankar, Swasika, Singampulli, and others.

Retro Vs Raid 2 Vs HIT 3: Suriya actioner to clash with two blockbuster sequels

Retro will release in theatres on the same date as two other major films: HIT: The Third Case, directed by Sailesh Kolanu and starring Nani, and Bollywood's Raid 2, featuring Ajay Devgn. Despite the overlap, the makers of all three films have shown mutual respect and goodwill.