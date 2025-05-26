Comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath-Sulagna Panigrahi Welcome Baby Boy Rushil 5 Years After Marriage, Check Out Quirky Announcement Post

Biswa Kalyan Rath tied the knot with television actress Sulagna Panigrahi in 2020. The couple took to their Instagram accounts to share that they have welcomed a baby boy, Rushil last month. Their quirky announcement post is now doing the rounds on social media.

Biswa Kalyan Rath announces the name of his baby boy

On May 25, Biswa and his wife, Sulagna, in a joint post, announced the birth of their baby boy. In a one-of-a-kind clip, the couple could be seen dressed in casual attire and shaking hands as the comedian holds the newborn in his arms, hiding his face from the camera. The clip was shared with the Hanumankind song Big Dawgs playing in the background.



Sharing the clip, Sulagna wrote in the caption, “Product Launch Announcement!! Product first tested on- 07..04.2025," implying that their son was born on April 7 this year. She continued in the post, “Lots of maintenance work was going on, looked like launch would happen only after 18 years, but somehow the founders found time! Introducing- RUSHIL PANIGRAHI RATH." She further tagged her husband in the caption and added, “Great doing business with you.” Fans and well-wishers of the couple took to the comment section to congratulate the new parents.



Biswa Kalyan Rath is a popular standup comic who performs shows across the world. He rose to fame with a YouTube show Pretentious Movie Reviews, which he hosted alongside Kanan Gill. Following this, Biswa has appeared in various shows such as Comicstaan. His comedy specials are available on streaming platforms.



