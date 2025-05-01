HIT 3 Box Office Collection Day 1 (Early Estimates): On Track To Become Nani's Biggest Opener With Astounding Occupancy

HIT 3 Box Office Collection Day 1 (Early Estimates): Nani starrer HIT: The Third Case is set to reign fire at the box office on its release day. The action thriller hit the big screens on May 1, on the occasion of Labour Day, and had already achieved over 92% occupancy before the evening shows began.

The movie has received good social media reviews and is backed by solid performances from the lead stars Nani and Srinidhi Shetty. HIT 3 is set to become the biggest opener in the HIT universe and the biggest day 1 grosser of Nani's career, beating Dasara and Saripodhaa Sanivaaram.

Nani plays the role of Arjun Sarkaar in HIT 3 | Image: X

HIT 3 sets the box office on fire

According to Sacnilk, HIT 3 had collected ₹10.50 crore by 4.30 pm on its release day. The morning theatre occupancy was around 80% for the film, which rose to 92.37% for the afternoon shows. It is on track to become one of the top openers in Tollywood this year, but may not be able to beat Ram Charan's Game Changer, which collected ₹41.25 crore, partly due to its Hindi biz, which was around ₹8 crore on its opening day.

Sailesh Kolanu has directed the HIT franchise | Image: X

Other Tollywood releases this year so far that have done well on their opening days are Daaku Maharaaj (₹25.35 crore) and Sankranthiki Vasthunam (₹23 crore). It remains to be seen where HIT 3 will land on the list of Tollywood releases as far as opening day collections go.

Karthi makes a cameo in HIT 3

Karthi plays a cameo role in HIT 3. In HIT: The Fourth Case, Karthi will take the franchise forward. The thriller film series is directed by Sailesh Kolanu.