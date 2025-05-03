Retro: Suriya Starrer Struggles At Box Office, Mints ₹29.23 Crore On First Saturday (Early Estimates)

Retro Box Office Collection: Suriya's action comedy earned positive reviews from critics and the audience. People dubbed it as the "greatest comeback" of the actor. However, the film could only manage to open at ₹19.25 crore at the box office in India. On the second day, the film fell flat and witnessed a 61.04 per cent decline in the collection. On the third day, which marks the first Saturday, the film is struggling to hold ground. It seems the movie will be unable to enter ₹50 crore on Saturday.

Retro box office collection day 3 (early estimates)

According to Sacnilk, the film has earned ₹2.48 crore at the box office on the third day (so far). Adding the third day collection, the total stands at ₹29.23 crore at the box office in India. Seeing the pace, it seems unlikely for the film to even near ₹50 crore. However, if it does so, then by the end of the opening weekend, it might reach ₹90 crore.

Retro had an overall 28.28 per cent Tamil occupancy on Saturday, with maximum reported in Trichy (59 per cent).

Retro was expected to create a record at the box office, but Suriya's Telugu-language drama Nani took over it, pushing it to the third position.

HIT 3 takes over Retro

At the time of writing this article, Nani's film minted ₹3.89 crore at the box office on the third day, taking the total to ₹35.39 crore at the box office. Seeing the pace, the film is expected to cross the ₹50 crore mark on Saturday, becoming the fastest Nani film to achieve the milestone.

All about Retro