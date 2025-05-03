Retro: Suriya Starrer Struggles At Box Office, Mints ₹29.23 Crore On First Saturday (Early Estimates)

Updated May 3rd 2025, 16:25 IST
Retro Box Office Collection: Suriya's action comedy earned positive reviews from critics and the audience. People dubbed it as the "greatest comeback" of the actor. However, the film could only manage to open at ₹19.25 crore at the box office in India. On the second day, the film fell flat and witnessed a 61.04 per cent decline in the collection. On the third day, which marks the first Saturday, the film is struggling to hold ground. It seems the movie will be unable to enter ₹50 crore on Saturday.
According to Sacnilk, the film has earned ₹2.48 crore at the box office on the third day (so far). Adding the third day collection, the total stands at ₹29.23 crore at the box office in India. Seeing the pace, it seems unlikely for the film to even near ₹50 crore. However, if it does so, then by the end of the opening weekend, it might reach ₹90 crore.
Retro had an overall 28.28 per cent Tamil occupancy on Saturday, with maximum reported in Trichy (59 per cent).
Retro was expected to create a record at the box office, but Suriya's Telugu-language drama Nani took over it, pushing it to the third position.
At the time of writing this article, Nani's film minted ₹3.89 crore at the box office on the third day, taking the total to ₹35.39 crore at the box office. Seeing the pace, the film is expected to cross the ₹50 crore mark on Saturday, becoming the fastest Nani film to achieve the milestone.
Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film is produced by Stone Bench Creations and 2D Entertainment. Apart from Suriya, the film stars Pooja Hegde, Joju George, Jayaram and Nassar in the pivotal roles. In the film, Paarivel “Paari” Kannan, an orphan raised by a gangster, confronts betrayal and a violent cult to uncover his origins, fulfil a prophecy, and reunite with his lost love, Rukmini.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published May 3rd 2025, 16:25 IST