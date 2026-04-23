Rumoured 'No Need For Change' Comment, Death Stare, Salt & Pepper Look: Why Ajith's Appearance At Tamil Nadu State Election Is Trending

Actor Ajith's appearance at the Chennai polling booth station early morning today set social media abuzz. The Tamil actor was among the celebrities to arrive to cast his vote in the Tamil Nadu state assembly elections. He cast his vote at a polling station in the Thiruvanmiyur area, and several videos and photos of the Good Bad Ugly star went viral online.

There are several reasons for Ajith's polling booth appearance to go viral on social media. From his outfit to an alleged comment, the actor kept the internet busy in the initial hours of the day. As per reports, he arrived at the polling booth at 6:45 am, much before the polling even began. For the unversed, Ajith flew to Chennai from Belgium on Wednesday to take part in the democratic process along with other voters.

Ajith's posh look at the Chennai polling booth

Videos of Ajith began doing the rounds online initially because of his look. The actor not only braved huge crowds at the polling booth, but also the Chennai heat in an all-white suit. His polished and posh appearance got his fans talking. Additionally, the actor, who has currently pivoted his focus to his motor racing career, also sparked a buzz due to his salt-and-pepper look.

The viral death stare

Ajith is known to school the crowd, even if it consists of his fans, when they get unruly. The same happened at the polling booth this morning. The actor was hounded by fans, supporters and paparazzi at the voting location. Without losing his cool, the actor simply gave the crowd his signature death stare. He also retaliated, silently but staunchly, by taking out his phone and recording all those who were filming him. His fans and social media followers went abuzz with the actor's ‘goated aura’. However, on a parting note, the actor did signal a heart to his fans.

Advertisement

The alleged ‘no need for change' comment