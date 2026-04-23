Tamil Nadu Election 2026: Dhanush, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Atlee, Ajith Kumar, And Other Celebs Cast Their Votes

Polling for the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal (Phase 1) began on Thursday amid tight security. The voting will conclude at 6:00 pm today in both states. The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections are being held in a single phase today, while West Bengal will witness two phases of polling in the Assembly elections 2026, with the second phase scheduled for April 29. Many film stars, actors, directors, and others spotted casting their votes at polling booths across the state.

Actor S. Ajith Kumar cast his vote at a polling station in the Thiruvanmiyur area of Chennai on Thursday as polling took place across key constituencies. The popular actor was seen arriving at the booth and participating in the democratic process along with other voters.

File photo from ANI

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief and veteran actor Kamal Haasan, along with his daughter Shruti Haasan, also arrived at Alwarpet School to cast their votes. The father-daughter duo was seen reaching the polling station amid security arrangements as voting took place across key constituencies in the state.

File photo from ANI

Actor Gautham Ram Karthik also cast his vote at a polling booth at Stella Maris College in Chennai on Thursday, as voting for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Advertisement

File photo from ANI

Megastar Rajinikanth arrived at polling booth number 237 at Stella Maris College in Chennai on Thursday to cast his vote as polling for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections is underway. The actor was seen reaching the polling station to cast his vote. After casting his vote the megastar showed his inked finger.

Actor Dhanush arrived at a polling station in Chennai on Thursday to cast his vote for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections being held across the state.

Leading film director, producer and screenwriter Pa. Ranjith exercised his democratic right by casting his vote at a polling booth located in a school in Karalappakkam Panchayat under the Madhavaram Assembly constituency in Tiruvallur district. Actor Aravind Swamy also cast his vote at Stella Maris College in Chennai's Teynampet.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, actors Prabhu and Vikram Prabhu urged citizens to exercise their democratic right. Speaking about the importance of voting, Prabhu told ANI, “Putting a vote is every Indian citizen's right. So, please don't miss voting. Whoever you want to vote for, please do come and vote. That is the service you are doing for the country and for the state. God bless all, God bless Tamil Nadu, God bless India. Please do come and vote.”

Legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja cast his vote at a polling booth in T Nagar, Chennai, on 23 April 2026. Actor Sivakarthikeyan and his wife Aarthy also cast their votes in Chennai.