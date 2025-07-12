Shanaya Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday Or Rasha Thadani, Which Nepo Kid Had Worst Bollywood Box Office Debut?

Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan marks the Bollywood debut of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor. The young and aspiring actress was supposed to make her Bollywood entry much before 2025. Her debut film Bedhadak opposite Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada was announced in March 2022, but got shelved due to reasons unknown. Now, Shanaya has finally witnessed the release of her first film. However, her Bollywood launch has been accompanied by talks of nepotism once again, like it did when contemporary star kids Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Junaid Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Rasha Thadani, Aaman Devgan and Alizeh Agnihotri made their debuts.

The conversation around nepotism in Bollywood has been a raging debate, with many pointing out, time and again, that roles that must have gone to "deserving" actors have been taken away by "nepo kids" due to their family connections. The insider vs outsider talks have once again gathered steam with the release of Shanaya's Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan. Many are of the opinion that Shanaya needs to "work more on her herself" before attempting to act. Not just her performance, the movie has been trashed by the audiences and its opening day collections stood at just ₹35 lakh.