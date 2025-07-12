Sanjay Dutt 'Angry' With Lokesh Kanagaraj For 'Wasting' Him In Leo: He Did Not Give Me...

Sanjay Dutt has called out director Lokesh Kanagaraj for "wasting" him in Leo. The Bollywood actor has pivoted to South cinema and has featured in hit films like KGF: Chapter 2 and more. For now and in the coming time, Dutt's prominent projects are in the South film industry. However, the Khalnayak star has jokingly called out for his brief and ineffective role opposite Thalapathy Vijay in Leo (2023).

This is not the first time Leo has faced criticism. It was billed as the next big film in Lokesh's hit LCU, but failed in impact. About his role in the movie, Dutt also seems dissatisfied. "I am angry at Lokesh because he did not give me a big role. He wasted me,” Dutt said. Though said in jest, his remark struck a chord with many who felt the same disappointment with the movie and Dutt's role in it.

Sanjay Dutt as Harold Das in Leo | Image: YouTube screngrab

The Bollywood star plays Leo's (Vijay) father Antony Das in the movie. Dutt's face-off scenes in Leo are less in impact and his screentime is also very limited. While he objected to his role in Leo, he went on to praise other stars in the South cinema. "I love Ajith sir. I am a close friend of his. I have watched several Rajini sir's films. I am looking forward to watching Coolie. I will also watch Thug Life for Kamal sir,” Dutt said. He will next feature in the Kannada film KD- The Devil opposite Dhruva Sarja. Shilpa Shetty also plays a pivotal role in it.

Sanjay Dutt plays a mystery role in The Raja Saab| Image: YouTube screengrab