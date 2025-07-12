Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant 1st Anniversary: When Rihanna, Justin Bieber, The Kardashians, Nick Jonas, Akon, Katy Perry Brought Hollywood Star Power To Desi Wedding

July 12 marks one year of the wedding of the decade- Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's nuptials. For the dreamy pre-wedding ceremony of the duo, Jamnagar transformed into a wonderland with titans from across industries in attendance. Apart from the who's who of Bollywood and regional cinema, top industrialists and International celebrities were in attendance at the opulent event. Check out the biggest international names who attended the wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Akon, Rihanna, Mark Zuckerberg, and Bill Gates - International star power lit up the Ambani pre-wedding

Before the wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, the families hosted a three-day pre-wedding bash for the couple in March 2024. The pre-wedding gala also took place in Jamnagar. Apart from celebrities from the entertainment world, the CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, attended the bash. He was accompanied by his wife, Priscilla Chan. The duo turned heads in stunning Indian wear designed by Rahul Mishra. Apart from Mark, American businessman and philanthropist Bill Gates also attended the pre-wedding event in Jamnagar.

Apart from the businessmen, singer Akon, well known for his Hindi track Chammak Challo, enthralled guests with his performance at the pre-wedding festivities. One of the highlights from the Jamnagar festivities was the performance by Rihanna, which made headlines not just in India but across the globe. Her electrifying performance on popular tracks such as Diamonds, Wild Thoughts, Umbrella, Stay, All Of The Lights and Run This Town stole the show. The rockstar also interacted with Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. For their second pre-wedding bash in Europe, Katy Perry lit up the stage.







Justin Bieber, The Kardashians, John Cena, Rema, Jay Shetty and Nick Jonas attended the Ambani wedding ceremony

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding ceremony took place in Mumbai in July 2024. Justin Bieber enthralled guests at the couple's sangeet ceremony on July 5. Videos and photos of his euphoric performance went viral online. At the wedding ceremony, the Kardashian sisters stole the show. Kim Kardashian, along with her sister Khloe, attended the festivities in Mumbai. They donned custom Manish Malhotra outfits for the D-day.

