Sardar 2: Malavika Mohanan Pens A Heartfelt Note On The Wrap Up Of Karthi Starrer, Teases Fans With BTS Photos From Set

Karthi, who was busy shooting for their next film Sardar 2, announced the wrap-up of the film on Sunday with bash photos. A few days later, on Monday, Malavika Mohanan, who is playing the lead role, penned a heartfelt note expressing her happiness on working with Karthi, director PS Mithran and the crew. She has also shared a series of BTS photos on her social media handle, offering a glimpse of her chemistry with Karthi. She also shared stills of scenes.

Malavika Mohanan calls Karthi 'an absolute gem'

Taking to her X handle, Malavika penned a note sharing that she started the shoot with the "most challenging" schedule, but ended it with a fun schedule in Bangkok. She called the shoot journey "a mad ride". "And it’s a wrap for #Sardar2! I started this project with the most challenging schedule of the film & ended it with the most fun schedule in Bangkok. What a mad ride this one’s been!" she wrote.

She further expressed her happiness at sharing screen space with Karthi and thanked the director, PS Mithran, for giving her an opportunity. "@Karthi_Offl you’ve been an absolute gem to work with. Who knew we had so many interests in common? @Psmithran thank you for making me a part of this one. So unlike anything I’ve done before. This is a special one." She concluded her note by writing, "See you in the cinemas soon."

In the first two images, we can see Malavika and Karthi's candid moments on the set, followed by a photo of the monitor and BTS of a scene being shot.

On June 7, the official X page of production company Prince Pictures shared a set of two photos announcing the wrap-up. The photo features Karthi, Malavika, the crew and a cake at Huahin Airport. "#Sardar2 - Entire shoot for the film wrapped up and we are in post production, full swing," read the caption.

All about Sardar 2