Seyon Teaser Out: Sivakarthikeyan Channels Lord Virumandi In Director Sivakumar Murugesan's Actioner

The makers have unveiled the first look of Sivakarthikeyan's next action drama Seyon on Tuesday, February 17, coinciding with the actor's birthday. The film is presented by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International. Along with the teaser, the maker also announced the release month.

The over 3-minute teaser opens at a police station where an inspector investigates a fight that occurred on the second day of the Maasi Kalari Festival at Karumathur Virumandi Temple, where a group of men had half tonsured heads. This incident spreads like wildfire in the prison, with people wondering if the person who beat the group of men was an atheist. However, among them, one clarifies, "He is not an atheist. In fact, he is the one who gets possessed by the divine spirit of Virumaandi."

In the next frame, Siva is shown entering the police station in the possessed form. On seeing him, everyone starts treating him like a god, a woman pours water at his feet, and the inspector offers him respect with folded hands.

The clip also shows Bala Saravanan as one of the key members of the cast.

For the unversed, the Virumandi reference establishes a symbolic link between Siva's character and Kamal Haasan's titular role in the 2004 film Virumandi.

Every scene in the teaser kept the audience hooked and was packed with impactful dialogue. The actor is seen in a never-before-seen avatar. The teaser is receiving rave reviews from the audience.

All About Seyon