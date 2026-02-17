Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's 'Intimate' Udaipur Wedding To Be Attended By Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon And Other Bollywood Bigwigs?

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are rumoured to tie the knot in Udaipur on February 26. While the actors have kept the details of their wedding (and their relationship) a secret, insiders in the know have been sharing critical information. A new report suggests that a number of Bollywood celebrities will be in attendance at the event, which is otherwise said to be an intimate affair.

Bollywood galore at Rashmika-Vijay wedding

As per the regional publication 123Telugu, celebrities who have worked with Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will be in attendance at their wedding in Udaipur. The publication noted that the wedding will be an ‘intimate affair' with only friends and family in attendance. However, Rashmika's Pushpa 2 co-star Allu Arjun and director Sukumar will likely attend the bash. Additionally, the actress's Chhaava co-star Vicky Kaushal and Cocktail 2 co-star Kriti Sanon are also expected to be in attendance.

Salman Khan, with whom Rashmika starred in Sikandar, and directors Karan Johar and Rahul Sankrityan will also be in attendance at her wedding, as per the report. Animal filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga is also expected to attend the ceremony.



Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's Reception Invite Goes Viral

Rashmika's co-stars are reported to be present at her wedding | Image: Instagram

Other high-profile guests, including celebrities from Tollywood, will attend Rashmika and Vijay's wedding reception in Hyderabad. As per the publication, Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, along with other younger Telugu stars, will grace the ocassion. The Liger actor has also personally invited Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to the reception.



Also Read: Vijay-Rashmika's Reception Expected To Witness A Huge Turnout Of Celebs

Advertisement