Updated 17 February 2026 at 13:55 IST
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's 'Intimate' Udaipur Wedding To Be Attended By Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon And Other Bollywood Bigwigs?
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are rumoured to be getting married in Udaipur on February 26. Ahead of the big day, a report suggests that Bollywood celebrities will also be in attendance at the event.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are rumoured to tie the knot in Udaipur on February 26. While the actors have kept the details of their wedding (and their relationship) a secret, insiders in the know have been sharing critical information. A new report suggests that a number of Bollywood celebrities will be in attendance at the event, which is otherwise said to be an intimate affair.
Bollywood galore at Rashmika-Vijay wedding
As per the regional publication 123Telugu, celebrities who have worked with Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will be in attendance at their wedding in Udaipur. The publication noted that the wedding will be an ‘intimate affair' with only friends and family in attendance. However, Rashmika's Pushpa 2 co-star Allu Arjun and director Sukumar will likely attend the bash. Additionally, the actress's Chhaava co-star Vicky Kaushal and Cocktail 2 co-star Kriti Sanon are also expected to be in attendance.
Salman Khan, with whom Rashmika starred in Sikandar, and directors Karan Johar and Rahul Sankrityan will also be in attendance at her wedding, as per the report. Animal filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga is also expected to attend the ceremony.
Other high-profile guests, including celebrities from Tollywood, will attend Rashmika and Vijay's wedding reception in Hyderabad. As per the publication, Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, along with other younger Telugu stars, will grace the ocassion. The Liger actor has also personally invited Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to the reception.
On February 16, an alleged wedding reception invite of the couple went viral online. Addressed to the members of the media, the invitation mentioned that Rashmika and Vijay will tie the knot in Udaipur on February 26, and their reception will take place at the Taj Krishna hotel in Hyderabad on March 4.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 17 February 2026 at 13:55 IST