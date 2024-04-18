Advertisement

Director Shankar's daughter Aishwarya got married to Tarun Karthikeyan post their engagement in February this year. It was reported that Tarun is an assistant director and has worked with Shankar on his previous projects. However, in a recent press meet, Tarun clarified his profession and said that he has never worked as an assistant to Shankar.

Who is Aishwarya Shankar's husband Tarun Karthikeyan?

In a press conference held last week, Tarun revealed that his father owns an IT company in the US and he is from that background. He organised the press meet as he wanted to put the rumours about his profession to rest.

(A viral photo from the reception | Image: @kayaldevaraj/X)

Aishwarya got married to Tarun last week in an intimate yet grand ceremony attended by the who's who of South Cinema. A few pictures from after the ceremony made their way to the internet showing Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and Suriya posing with the bride, groom, and their entourage. Apart from them, the wedding was also attended by Chiyaan Vikram, Atlee, Karthi, Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara, Mani Ratnam, Suhasini, and Ranveer Singh among others.

(A viral photo from the wedding | Image: @kayaldevaraj/X)

S Shankar is busy with two projects

The veteran director is currently shuffling between two major projects - Indian 2 and Game Changer. Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan and Siddharth, is slated to release in June, but the makers are yet to announce the release date. The sequel to the 1996 blockbuster Indian, marks the return of Senapathy (played by Kamal Haasan) to India from Hong Kong after learning about the ongoing corruption and injustice in the country through social media. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Nedumudi Venu, Vivek, and Kalidas Jayaram in pivotal roles.

On the other hand, Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, is expected to hit the theatres towards the end of the year.