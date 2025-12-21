Updated 21 December 2025 at 13:38 IST
Sivakarthikeyan Escapes Unhurt After Minor Car Accident, Video Goes Viral
Sivakarthikeyan met with a minor road accident in Chennai on Sunday. Reports stating the details of the incident suggest that the car he was travelling crashes in a small mishap near Madhya Kailash in Chennai. Fortunately, the Amaran actor did not suffer any injuries. Shortly after the incident, visuals from the accident site appeared online.
Sivakarthikeyan’s car met with a minor accident
Visuals shared on social media show Sivakarthikeyan allegedly standing outside his car in a black T-shirt. He looked calm and unharmed, with no visible injuries in the video. The car sustained only minor damage.
Reports state that a short argument occurred between the actor and the other driver, which caused a traffic jam on the road. Police from the Mylapore Traffic Investigation Unit arrived at the scene and conducted an inquiry. Traffic resumed smoothly once authorities cleared the vehicles.
Sivakarthikeyan and his team have not responded to the incident or the video circulating online.
Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming movies
Parasakthi was initially set to hit cinemas on January 14, 2026, during Pongal. However, reports by Sacnilk reveal that the makers have advanced the release to January 10, 2026, which falls on a Saturday.
This decision has sparked a major box office face-off, as the film will now arrive just one day after Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, slated for release on January 9.
