Theatrical Releases This Week: Tu Meri Main Tera From Bollywood To Mark In Kannada, Movies To Watch During Christmas Holidays
From Bollywood's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri to Kannada thriller Mark, here's a list of new releases you can watch in cinema halls this weekend.
Theatrical Releases This Week: Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna are winning praise for their powerful performances in Dhurandhar, drawing audiences back to cinemas weeks after release. At the same time, another Bollywood film is ready to bring a lighter, romantic mood to theatres this Friday, as a fresh set of movie aim to connect with the audience.
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is helmed by Sameer Vidwans and is slated to hit the theatres on December 25, coinciding with Christmas. The movie is high on emotions of love, happiness, heartbreak and anger, among others. The film reunites one of the most loved onscreen pairs of Bollywood, who will add thumka to their crackling chemistry.
Release Date: December 25
45
45 is a Kannada action-comedy film that marks the directorial debut of music composer Arjun Janya. Ramesh Reddy has produced the film under the banner of Suraj Productions. The cast features Shiva Rajkumar, Upendra, Raj B. Shetty, Kaustubha Mani and Jisshu Sengupta.
Release Date: December 25
Mark
This action thriller stars Kiccha Sudeep, and Vijay Kartikeyaa directs it. The film will be released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. It follows the story of a suspended police officer who takes on crime. The makers have already released the trailers, and tickets are now available.
Release Date: December 25
Shambhala
This movie follows a story about a meteor that crashes into the deeply superstitious village of Shambhala in the 1980s, and a series of eerie supernatural events begins.
Release Date: December 25
Champion
Release Date: December 25
