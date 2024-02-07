Advertisement

In a much-anticipated collaboration, Telugu superstars Mahesh Babu and Nagarjuna are set to join forces. Under the direction of SS Rajamouli for a major project, tentatively titled SSMB29. While details are still emerging, Nagarjuna's pivotal role adds an extra layer of excitement to this reported mythological adventure.

Nagarjuna joins the star-studded cast of the SS Rajamouli's mythological drama

Recent buzz suggests that Telugu megastar Nagarjuna is set to share the screen with Mahesh Babu in SS Rajamouli's SSMB29. Although official confirmation is pending, insider information hints at Nagarjuna's significant role in the film, following his well-received performance in Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva. The collaboration of these powerhouse actors sets the stage for a cinematic spectacle.

Following the triumph of RRR, SS Rajamouli's next venture, SSMB29 promises a riveting tale inspired by elements from the Ramayana. Scriptwriter Vijayendra Prasad shares that it will be a globetrotting action adventure, reminiscent of Steven Spielberg's Raiders of the Lost Ark. With emotions at its core, the film is designed for a grand scale, featuring an open-ended climax that hints at the potential for a sequel.

Advertisement

Mahesh Babu gears up his training in Germany

As SSMB29 gears up for production in the summer of 2024, Mahesh Babu has embarked on physical training under Dr Harry König in Germany. The film's narrative, set to unfold in the forests of Africa and Europe, aligns Mahesh Babu's character with the strength and resilience of Ramayana's Lord Hanuman. This unique blend of mythology and adventure promises a visually stunning and emotionally charged cinematic experience.

Advertisement

With shooting scheduled to commence in 2024, SSMB29 is poised for a grand release in 2025. The film's expansive narrative will be presented in multiple languages, offering audiences a diverse cultural experience. As the pre-production stage unfolds, the collaborative efforts of Mahesh Babu, Nagarjuna, and SS Rajamouli promise an epic journey that transcends the realms of conventional cinema. The anticipation for SSMB29 grows, heralding a power-packed adventure on the silver screen.