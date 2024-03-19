×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 08:39 IST

Suriya 43: Sudha Kongara, Suriya Drop Major Update About The Film

As fans were disappointed that Suriya 43 did not go on floors in March (as per the schedule), makers took to their social media handles to share a statement.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Suriya
Suriya | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Suriya 43, the highly anticipated 43rd outing of Suriya, was supposed to go on floors in March 2024. However, due to a delay in the pre-production phase, it would require another month or so for the makers to start the filming process. Nevertheless, the makers released a statement to update their fans. The project is touted to be a period action drama and is helmed by Sudha Kongara.

 

Sudha and Suriya | Image: X

 

Suriya 43 makers release a statement

As fans were disappointed that Suriya 43 did not go on floors in March (as per the schedule), makers took to their social media handles to share a statement. The statement read, "Puranaanooru requires more time. This collaboration is very special and close to our hearts. We are working towards giving you our best. We will be going on floors very soon. Thank you for your constant love and support." As reported earlier, Suriya 43 was set to go on floors in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

 

Suriya 43 makers release statement | Image: X

 

When GV Prakash claimed Suriya 43 will release in 2024

During the promotion of his film Rebel, actor-singer GV Prakash spoke about Suriya 43 to a Tamil media portal. He said that the highly anticipated film is slated to hit the big screens by the end of 2024. Meanwhile, the producers of the movie released a major update on the title of the film with a special teaser several months ago. It has been confirmed that the title of Sudha Kongara's film will end with the word Purananooru (the name of the legendary poetic work from Sangam literature). The title suggests that the project revolves around the concept of Veeram (Valour).

Nazriya Nazim Fahadh will play the female lead in Suriya 43 while Dulquer Salmaan will portray a key role. On the other hand, Bollywood actor Vijay Varma will make his Tamil debut as the project's lead antagonist. 

Advertisement

Published March 19th, 2024 at 08:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

OAVS Teacher, Principal Recruitment Notification Out

OAVS teachers' vacancy

5 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

STHREE SAKTHI SS-407

8 minutes ago
Suriya

Suriya 43 Update

18 minutes ago
Seal escapes at the last second by jumping on a boat

Lucky Escape

20 minutes ago
Hajipur Chirag Paswan, Pashupati Paras

Paras Likely To Resign

21 minutes ago
Cash Rs 1 crore seized in Karnataka's Mandya

1 Crore Cash Seized

21 minutes ago
tejashwi yadav, Rahul gandhi

Cong RJD seat sharing

21 minutes ago
Priyanka Chopra

PeeCee-Nick Visit Farhan

25 minutes ago
Bengaluru Police Seize ₹20 Lakh Unaccounted Cash In Two Separate Incidents

Bengaluru Cash Seized

25 minutes ago
Stock market news

Nifty, Sensex

26 minutes ago
S Ramadoss' PMK to ally with BJP

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

33 minutes ago
Who is nayab saini

LS Polls LIVE Updates

40 minutes ago
SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu

Rajamouli On SSMB29

41 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Result

an hour ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

SC to Hear Pleas

an hour ago
Holi weekend trips

Long Weekend Trips

an hour ago
Nvidia China chip launch

Nvidia

an hour ago
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Taliban Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid

Taliban Retaliates

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 10 Dead, Several Injured as 5-Storey Building Collapsed in Kolkata

    India News13 hours ago

  2. Don't Shout at Me: CJI Rebukes Lawyers During Electoral Bonds Hearing

    India News14 hours ago

  3. Assam to Register CAA Applications of 3-5 Lakh Excluded From NRC: Sarma

    India News15 hours ago

  4. BREAKING: IPS Officer Vivek Sahay Appointed West Bengal DGP

    India News15 hours ago

  5. Azam Khan Sentenced to 7-Year Jail Term in Dungarpur case

    India News15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo