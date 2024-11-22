Published 12:53 IST, November 22nd 2024
Suriya 45: Suriya, Trisha Krishnan To Reunite After 18 Years In R Balaji's Directorial?
Trisha and Suriya will reportedly reunite for a film which is tentatively titled Suriya 45 after 18 years. They last starred together in the 2005 film Aaru.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
File photo of Suriya and Trisha | Image: IMDb
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
12:53 IST, November 22nd 2024