Published 18:59 IST, June 28th 2024

Suriya's Kanguva Set To Release On Dussehra, Will Clash With Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan

Suriya's upcoming fantasy film Kanguva is set to release on October 10, 2024, with UV Creations and Studio Green partnering. The film is a "mighty valiant saga" from filmmaker Siva.