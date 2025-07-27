Tamil Actor Madhampatty Rangaraj Ties The Knot With Stylist Joy Crizildaa, Announces Pregnancy With Second Wife: Baby Loading 2025

Madhampatty Rangaraj, who is known for his performance in the movie Mehandi Circus, has tied the knot again, and this time to stylist Joy Crizildaa. On Saturday, she shared a photo with her husband on her social media handle, announcing the same. Along with the marriage announcement, the couple announced their pregnancy. The actor is expecting his first child with his second wife, Joy. This will be his third child, as he is father to two sons from his first wife, Shruthi Rangaraj. This news has come months after his first wife, Shruthi, denied divorce rumours.

Madhampatty Rangaraj marries Joy Crizildaa

Taking to Instagram, Joy shared a photo in which he can be seen applying Kumkum on Joy's forehead. While Madhampatty is dressed in a traditional ensemble, Joy looks pretty in a red saree paired with a gajra. Sharing the image, she wrote, "Mr & Mrs Rangaraj"

In the next photo, the couple can be seen happily posing for the camera with garlands around their necks. She used this image for a pregnancy announcement and revealed that she is 6 months pregnant. "Baby loading 2025. We are pregnant. 6th month of pregnancy," reads the caption.



It seems the couple got married last year, as in some of the photos from last year, Joy can be seen sporting sindoor on her forehead. It seems the couple kept this news hidden for the right moment.

Is Madhampatty Rangaraj and his first wife, Shruthi, divorced?

A few months ago, rumours were rife that Madhampatty Rangaraj and Shruthi were heading for a divorce. However, Shruthi addressed the rumours by sharing a family photo, hinting that all is well between the couple. Not just this, she continues to address herself as "Madhampatty Rangaraj’s wife" in her Instagram bio.