Marriage With Gauri Spratt Or New Movie Announcement, Aamir Khan Sets Up Big Media Meet, But Why?

Aamir Khan Productions has invited members of the media for a special announcement on July 29. The special invite to the event landed on Reddit, which got social media users guessing what the announcement might be. Speculations are rife about whether the actor will share some big news about his personal life or his next professional movie. Some even guessed that the actor might announce a movie featuring his son, Junaid Khan or the comeback movie of his nephew, Imran Khan. While the production house has not indicated what the announcement might be, social media users took their guesses about the same.

What will Aamir Khan announce?

The invitation to Aamir Khan's special announcement was shared on the Reddit thread, ‘Bolly Blinds and Gossips’, on July 26. The actor has previously shared his desire to make Mahabharata . While he has confirmed that he will not star in the epic movie itself, he has shown an interest in directing it. Some members on the social media platform shared that he might announce his plan for the movie. Also Read: Laughter Chefs 2 Finale: Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

Others guessed that the actor might be announcing his marriage to Gauri Spratt. Aamir Khan does not have a social media account, where he can share news regarding his personal life. Even for introducing his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, the actor invited the members of the press for an intimate gathering on the occasion of his 60th birthday. Since the nature of his latest invite is similar, it is being speculated that the Sitaare Zameen Par actor might announce the news of his marriage to Gauri Spratt. Earlier, the actor had shared his reservations about getting married, but recently confessed that he might be open to the idea after meeting his new girlfriend. In an interview with Screen, Aamir said, "Gauri and I are really serious about each other, and we are in a very committed space. And we are, you know, we are partners. We are together. Marriage is something, I mean, in my heart, I’m already married to her. So whether it’s, whether we formalise it or not is something that I will decide as we go along." Keeping the actor's openness to get married in mind, it is likely that he will announce taking the plunge with Gauri Spratt. For the unversed, Aamir Khan has been previously married to Reena Dutta and filmmaker Kiran Rao.



