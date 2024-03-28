Thalaivar 171: Rajinikanth's First Look in Lokesh Kanagaraj Directorial Sparks LCU Theories

Advertisement

The much-awaited update of Rajinikanth starrer Thalaivar 171 is here. On Thursday, Sun Pictures revealed the first look of the Superstar in Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial. Suffice it to say that Rajinikanth looks deadly in the character poster unveiled by the makers and it will certainly pique the curiosity of fans in the lead up to the film officially going on the floors. Additionally, it has also been revealed that the title and teaser of the movie will be out on April 22.

Rajinikanth wears gold watches in Thalaivar 171 poster

In the monochrome first look of Rajinikanth, he looks fierce. A chain of gold chains ties his arms as he wears a wicked smile. The Superstar also sports gold rimmed glasses. It is interesting to witness that a watch also appears in the background. Seems like time will be a theme in the movie. Since Rajinikanth sports a denim shirt in Thalaivar 171 character poster, it hints that his character will have a flair in the film.

Rajinikanth in Thalaivar 171 poster | Image: Sun Pictures/X

Sun Pictures shared the poster with the caption, “The much awaited #Thalaivar171 update is here! Title revealing teaser from April 22nd (sic).”

Meanwhile, since Rajinikanth sports gold watches in his arms, it has sparked rumours of the film's connection to LCU. A netizen noted that Rajinikanth's character may be connected to Rolex, played by Suriya in Vikram (2022).

Lokesh Kanagaraj on Thalaivar 171

At a recent event, Lokesh shared a timeline for Thalaivar 171. “The pre-production work is on. The film will go on floors in June. The entire process will take around one and a half years. One month after the completion of Thalaivar 171, we will begin Kaithi 2 with Karthi. So, the work has been going on.”

File photo of director Lokesh Kanagaraj | Image: IMDb

Lokesh had previously shared that Thalaivar 171 is going to be an action-drama, unlike his previous offerings. He has also said that Thalaivar 171 will be independent of the LCU.

