Updated 27 August 2025 at 11:57 IST
Thalapathy Vijay Booked After Bouncers Allegedly Manhandle Man At Madurai Conference, Video Surfaces
A man who attended the Madurai conference of the actor turned TVK founder, Thalapathy Vijay, has filed a complaint claiming that his bouncers manhandled him.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Chief and Tamil actor, Thalapathy Vijay, has been booked by Tamil Nadu police. In an incident that took place on August 22, a man alleged that the actor's bouncers, present at his Madurai conference, manhandled him. As per reports, an FIR has been registered against Vijay and 10 others.
In his complaint, a man claims that he was trying to climb a wall to meet Vijay on the stage as he was entering the venue. However, the actor's bodyguard flung the man. Following this. He was violently pulled down by the actor's security personnel, causing him to almost fall. Vijay could be seen stopping his bodyguard to take such harsh steps, before carrying on with his conference. As per sources, the fan and his mother have filed the complaint. A video of the incident has also surfaced online.
Also Read: What Is The Age Difference Between Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce?
Reports suggest that a case has been registered in the Perambalur District SP’s office. This was the second state conference of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party. Fans and supporters of the actor had gathered in Lakhs to attend the event and catch a glimpse of Thalapathy Vijay. The Jana Nayagan actor is yet to react to the complaint.
Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Celebs Bring Home Ganpati Bappa
Another clip from Thalapathy Vijay's Madurai conference goes viral
Another clip from the same event went viral on social media a few days back. In the video, a fan of Vijay was seen trying to climb the ledge of the stage in order to get his autograph. However, he lost his balance and fell off the stage, which caughtthe attention of the actor. In this case, Vijay was seen enquiring about the fan and checking up on him.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 27 August 2025 at 11:09 IST