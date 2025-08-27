Thalapathy Vijay Booked After Bouncers Allegedly Manhandle Man At Madurai Conference, Video Surfaces

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Chief and Tamil actor, Thalapathy Vijay, has been booked by Tamil Nadu police. In an incident that took place on August 22, a man alleged that the actor's bouncers, present at his Madurai conference, manhandled him. As per reports, an FIR has been registered against Vijay and 10 others.

In his complaint, a man claims that he was trying to climb a wall to meet Vijay on the stage as he was entering the venue. However, the actor's bodyguard flung the man. Following this. He was violently pulled down by the actor's security personnel, causing him to almost fall. Vijay could be seen stopping his bodyguard to take such harsh steps, before carrying on with his conference. As per sources, the fan and his mother have filed the complaint. A video of the incident has also surfaced online.



Reports suggest that a case has been registered in the Perambalur District SP’s office. This was the second state conference of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party. Fans and supporters of the actor had gathered in Lakhs to attend the event and catch a glimpse of Thalapathy Vijay. The Jana Nayagan actor is yet to react to the complaint.



Another clip from Thalapathy Vijay's Madurai conference goes viral